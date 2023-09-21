Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon, evening rain chances

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures stay mild for the season through the start of the weekend. 

highs-today-adi-2.png

Rain returns with pockets of heavy rain expected to return to the area Thursday afternoon.   

3-day-forecast-am-9.png

 After showers early Friday, sunshine is expected for the start of the weekend.  

7-day-forecast-am-20.png

Fall begins at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.   

Most of the weekend will be dry until rain develops late Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 4:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

