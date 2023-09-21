Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon, evening rain chances
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures stay mild for the season through the start of the weekend.
Rain returns with pockets of heavy rain expected to return to the area Thursday afternoon.
After showers early Friday, sunshine is expected for the start of the weekend.
Fall begins at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Most of the weekend will be dry until rain develops late Sunday.
