CHICAGO (CBS) -- The slow-moving low-pressure system is moving away.

Skies will clear this evening. We start November with a warm and dry pattern.

We're looking at several days with high temperatures up to 70 degrees!

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. PATCHY FOG TOWARD MORNING. LOW 44.

TUESDAY: SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 69.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 70.

