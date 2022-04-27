Chicago First Alert Weather: A few showers through Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds keep increasing this afternoon.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a few sprinkles are possible this evening, but a better chance for light rain after 10 p.m.

Keeping light, passing showers around Thursday with a cool breeze off the 46-degree lake.

Temperatures running below average the next seven days with on and off shower chances and cool lake breezes.

Best chance for organized rain develops Saturday, with thunderstorm chances at that time.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 37.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with passing light showers. High 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Coo lake breeze. High 59.