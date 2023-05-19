Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A few showers Friday morning

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front brings rain Friday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front brings rain Friday 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers will pass through the area Friday morning, as a cold front moves in.

9am-fri.png
CBS 2

Most of the rain will be light and won't amount to much.

2pm-fri-1.png
CBS 2
rainfall-1.png
CBS 2

The front will be south of Chicago by the early afternoon, allowing for a slight chance for a thunderstorm in parts of Northwest Indiana. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for most locations, with up to a quarter of an inch possible for locations south of I-80.

fri-6pm.png
CBS 2

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions are expected for Friday evening – with temperatures falling to the 50s.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are on tap for Saturday. Highs will range from low 60s near the lake to low to mid 70s inland.

saturday.png
CBS 2

Sunday will kick off a warming trend with highs returning to the mid-70s.

sunday.png
CBS 2

The mid-70s continue on Monday, then the low 80s are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A lake breeze will keep lakeside locations cooler this weekend and all of next week.

7-day-5.png
CBS 2

FRIDAY: A few showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy and cooler in the afternoon. High 70°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 69°, low 60s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 76°, low 70s near the lake.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.