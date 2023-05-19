Chicago First Alert Weather: A few showers Friday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers will pass through the area Friday morning, as a cold front moves in.

Most of the rain will be light and won't amount to much.

The front will be south of Chicago by the early afternoon, allowing for a slight chance for a thunderstorm in parts of Northwest Indiana. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for most locations, with up to a quarter of an inch possible for locations south of I-80.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions are expected for Friday evening – with temperatures falling to the 50s.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are on tap for Saturday. Highs will range from low 60s near the lake to low to mid 70s inland.

Sunday will kick off a warming trend with highs returning to the mid-70s.

The mid-70s continue on Monday, then the low 80s are expected for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A lake breeze will keep lakeside locations cooler this weekend and all of next week.

FRIDAY: A few showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy and cooler in the afternoon. High 70°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 69°, low 60s near the lake.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 76°, low 70s near the lake.