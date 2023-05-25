Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: A cloudy start to Thursday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll be off to a cloudy start on Thursday with clearing skies throughout the day, ending up with full sun. It will be cool again with highs in the upper 50s lakeside to around 70 well inland.

Our warming trend begins Friday and through the holiday weekend, although lakefront locations will have cooler temperatures, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.. Lake Michigan's water temperature will be 59 degrees.

A strong ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern for at least the next seven days keeping dry conditions in place. 

The normal high is 73 degrees.

THURSDAY: A CLOUDY START WITH FULL SUN BY AFTERNOON. HIGH 64. UPPER 50S LAKESIDE. NORTHEAST WIND 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: UNLIMITED SUNSHINE. HIGH 70.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 78.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 9:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

