Chicago First Alert Weather: Back in the 50s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief warm-up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not as cold this evening and overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, skies will clear overnight, allowing for a mostly sunny Thursday.

A breezy southwest wind will push highs to the low 50s for Thursday afternoon.

Mid-50s with a strong southwest wind and more cloud cover for Friday.

For the weekend, we have a chance for scattered showers Saturday, but mainly in the morning, and highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures fall in the afternoon behind a cold front to the 20s overnight. Mostly cloudy for Sunday with highs in the mid-30s and a chance for snow flurries.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 36°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 51°

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. High 56°

