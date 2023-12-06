Chicago First Alert Weather: Back in the 50s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not as cold this evening and overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, skies will clear overnight, allowing for a mostly sunny Thursday.
A breezy southwest wind will push highs to the low 50s for Thursday afternoon.
Mid-50s with a strong southwest wind and more cloud cover for Friday.
For the weekend, we have a chance for scattered showers Saturday, but mainly in the morning, and highs in the low 50s.
Temperatures fall in the afternoon behind a cold front to the 20s overnight. Mostly cloudy for Sunday with highs in the mid-30s and a chance for snow flurries.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 36°
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 51°
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. High 56°
for more features.