Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Back in the 50s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief warm-up
Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief warm-up 02:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not as cold this evening and overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, skies will clear overnight, allowing for a mostly sunny Thursday.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

A breezy southwest wind will push highs to the low 50s for Thursday afternoon. 

3-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

Mid-50s with a strong southwest wind and more cloud cover for Friday.

For the weekend, we have a chance for scattered showers Saturday, but mainly in the morning, and highs in the low 50s. 

2-day-weekend-full.png
CBS

Temperatures fall in the afternoon behind a cold front to the 20s overnight. Mostly cloudy for Sunday with highs in the mid-30s and a chance for snow flurries.

bears.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 36°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 51°

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy. High 56°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 5:29 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.