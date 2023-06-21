Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll stay warm

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm all week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm all week 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Air Quality Alert stays active until midnight. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, dry high pressure keeps weather systems away for the next few days.

Temperatures will be on the rise as we reach the weekend. 

Still watching a shower and storm chance for Sunday, tapering to leftover showers Monday as a cooler air mass moves across our area.

TONIGHT: FAIR & MILD. LOW 67.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 85.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on June 21, 2023 / 1:23 PM

