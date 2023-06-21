Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll stay warm
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Air Quality Alert stays active until midnight.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, dry high pressure keeps weather systems away for the next few days.
Temperatures will be on the rise as we reach the weekend.
Still watching a shower and storm chance for Sunday, tapering to leftover showers Monday as a cooler air mass moves across our area.
TONIGHT: FAIR & MILD. LOW 67.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 85.
