Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll stay warm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Air Quality Alert stays active until midnight.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, dry high pressure keeps weather systems away for the next few days.

Temperatures will be on the rise as we reach the weekend.

Still watching a shower and storm chance for Sunday, tapering to leftover showers Monday as a cooler air mass moves across our area.

TONIGHT: FAIR & MILD. LOW 67.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 85.

