Chicago firefighter hurt in crash on I-57 near Halsted while responding to car fire on expressway

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A Chicago firefighter was hurt when his vehicle was struck Thursday night as he responded to a car fire on I-57, CFD officials said.

Illinois State Police confirmed troopers responded to the scene where a Honda CRV struck a Ford Explorer fire department vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

State police said both cars were driving on the ramp to south I-57 from Halsted Street. The CFD vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens on, but the Honda would not yield and struck it from behind, state police said.

Chicago fire officials said the Battalion 21 SUV was getting on the expressway when it was hit. The battalion chief was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for evaluation and then released.

The vehicle suffered minor damage and the driver of the other car was cited, CFD said. 

