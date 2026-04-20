Extra-alarm fire in West Garfield Park spreads to multiple homes, Chicago Fire Department on scene

An extra-alarm fire spread to multiple homes on Chicago's West Side Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at 4723 W. Fulton St., just east of Cicero Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The Cicero Avenue Green Line station is located a short distance to the north.

The fire spread to at least two other homes.

A 2-11 alarm was called for extra equipment and manpower.

A 2-11 alarm brings at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance, and a CFD Command Van to the scene, with around 100 firefighters responding.

As seen from CBS Skywatch, the back of one house on the block appeared to be burned to the point where only support beams remained. Another house appeared charred.

Meanwhile, video shows a man racing inside to make sure families were out.

Deno Conley said he was taking his wife to work when he saw the smoke. He said by the time he made his way through one residential building, there were no more families inside.

Conley said he is trained to save people from dangerous situations.

"I'm a first responder. I'm an aviation security officer at O'Hare. It's what I do on the daily, so I think some of my work training prepared me for this situation," Conley said. "I'm just glad I was able to help."

Firefighters have not said if any people were inside the other two houses at the time of the fire, or given a possible cause.

There was no report of injuries in the fire.