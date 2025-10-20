Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago fire fighters battle blaze at West Englewood home on South Justine

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago fire officials said no injuries were reported at a massive fire in the West Englewood neighborhood early Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said officers responded to a call of a fire in the 5900 block of South Justine at about 3:20 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the blaze in a residential building.

It was not immediately clear if it was a single family home, a two- or three-flat or apartments, but it appeared from video of the scene that the building housed multiple units.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the top floors of the building.

No injuries or displacements were reported, CFD said. No further details were immediately available regarding what may have caused the fire to start. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue