Officials offer fire safety reminders for holiday decorating

With Christmas around the corner, some families have their trees up and decorated — and the Chicago Fire Department wants to ensure that those families have fire safety in mind.

On Thursday of last week, the Fire Department gave their yearly safety demonstration with a space heater and a Christmas tree that went up in flames like a book of gasoline-doused matches next to a blowtorch.

The Fire Department wants everyone to be aware of fire risks using space heaters. More than two out of every five home decoration firs are the result of decorations being placed too close to heat sources, according to the State of Illinois.

Officials also warned about the use of candles and other light sources.

An average of 145 home fires to which U.S. fire departments responded started with Christmas trees every year between 2019 and 2023, according to the state.

"During the holiday season, Christmas trees and candles bring joy and warmth to our homes, but they can also pose serious fire risks if not handled carefully," Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said in a news release. "Make sure your tree is fresh and well-watered, keep it away from heat sources, and never leave candles unattended. When possible, choose battery-powered candles instead of real flames to reduce the risk of fire. By taking these simple precautions, families can enjoy a festive and safe holiday season."

The state provided the following holiday fire safety advice:

Make sure holiday decorations are flame-retardant or resistant.

Keep lit candles at least a foot away from decorations or anything else that can catch fire, and keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Put out all lit candles before going to bed or leaving the house.

Replace any holiday light strands with worn or broken cords, and follow recommendations on the number of light strings that can be strung together.

Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

Check water levels daily on a real Christmas tree. The state warns a real tree can drink up two gallons of water on its first day in the stand.

Keep real Christmas trees away from heat sources.

Also, the state advises cleaning the oven before a holiday meal, turning off the oven and keeping the door closed if it is cool in case of an oven fire, and cleaning grease from stovetops. Thanksgiving is the worst day for cooking fires, but Christmas Day and Christmas Eve aren't far behind.