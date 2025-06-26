Video shows security physically removing fan from Chicago Fire FC game at Soldier Field

The Chicago Fire football club said they are addressing security issues at future Soldier Field games after video captured a fan being physically removed from the stands at Wednesday night's game.

Video posted and shared widely on social media shows several Monterrey security guards carrying out a man whose body appears to be limp. The witness who posted the video shared with CBS News Chicago said other fans began yelling for an ambulance because they thought the man was unconscious.

In the video, the man can be seen being carried up the stairs face down, handcuffed with his arms behind his back, by multiple security officers. Witnesses said there was a verbal altercation between security and the group, including the man, before he was physically restrained and handcuffed.

The witness who posted that video said the man was standing with a group who had been waving a Palestinian flag at times during the game, though it was not clear that the flag prompted the security guards to action.

The Chicago Fire posted a message on their X account saying they are aware of the incident and will be meeting with leadership at Soldier Field and supporter group leaders "to learn more and ensure that supporter's section maintains a safe and welcoming environment for all."

Monterrey Security said in a statement, "We are working together with the Chicago Fire and Soldier Field staff to fully investigate the matter."

Chicago police confirmed a 26-year-old was arrested while attending the game and was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, but did not confirm whether that arrest was for the same incident that was captured on video.