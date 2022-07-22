Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Fire Department performs water rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach

/ CBS Chicago

CFD perform water rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach
CFD perform water rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were in the air and water as the Chicago Fire Department held a rescue demonstration at 57th Street beach Friday.

Divers were seen jumping from a helicopter. They would do this to try and save a swimmer who is unable to make it back to shore.

A little later, a boat comes by to pick up the divers, and the person who was saved.

Speaking at the event, fire commissioner Annette Nance Holt says it's important that people follow one key piece of advice.

"We are here today to stress that no one should be swimming when lifeguards are not present, or when the red flags are in place at the beaches," Holt said. 

Fire crews say also you should never swim alone.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 6:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.