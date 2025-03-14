Chicago Fire Department calls mayday while fighting Ukrainian Village blaze; no injuries reported
The Chicago Fire Department called a mayday while fighting an apartment fire in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood Friday.
Firefighters responded to a still and box fire in the 2000 block of West Thomas Street at a multi-unit building. At one point a mayday was called, but the fire was struck out shortly afterward, CFD said.
One firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital for observation, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters also reunited one of the building's residents with her cat, which was unharmed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information as immediately available.