Massive fire engulfs Albany Park apartment building; Chicago Fire Department investigating cause

A massive fire engulfed an apartment building in Albany Park Tuesday afternoon.

The fire appeared to erupt on the back side of a three-story residential building in the 5000 block of North Troy Street, not far from North Park University.

All three floors of porches on the back side of the building were engulfed in flame as of 4:30 p.m. Firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department were working to get at the flames from either side of the building and on the roof as well.

It appears the fire may have originated on the second floor, but the flames spread so quickly and burned so hot that within minutes the roof had caught fire as well.

CFD said they believe the fire did originate on the second floor and then spread to a garage. They have not commented further on the fire.

No injuries have yet been reported. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in the building when the fire broke out.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was struck out shortly after 5:30 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.