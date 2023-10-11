Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night. 

There will be a big block party on Southport Avenue outside the Music Box Theater to celebrate opening night. There will be live music, a red carpet and a video wall featuring the festival selections. 

The 59th Chicago International Film Fest will open with a showing of the film "We Grown Now." It was directed by Chicago native, Minhal Baig and is set in Cabrini Green.

Another standout is the high school horror comedy film "Departing Seniors" which was filmed in Chicago.

The festival runs from through October 22nd.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

