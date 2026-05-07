Chicago farmers markets open for 2026 season: See full schedule, locations

Chicago farmers market season is here and markets are opening across the city in May and June.

There are farmers markets open almost every day of the week, with the highest number of markets open on weekends. There are also new markets open across the city this year.

The historic Maxwell Street market is also open for the 2026 season, returning for its 114th year with six market days on select Sundays: May 17, June 7, July 19, Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The open-air market is located on Maxwell Street between S. Halsted St. and S. Union Ave.

Many city farmers markets accept Illinois SNAP benefits through the Link Match Program. To use your SNAP/Link benefits at the farmers market, visit the SNAP/Link booth at the market and they will match your purchase dollar-for-dollar up to $25 per swipe.

Markets that accept Link are noted below with a (L). Here is a full list and schedule for Chicago's farmers markets in 2026:

Mondays

Edgewater Monday Market (L)

5917 N. Broadway

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open June 1 through Sept. 28

Jarvis Square Twilight Market

1500 W. Jarvis

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open June 1 through Oct. 26

Tuesdays

Lincoln Square Farmers Market (L)

2301 W. Leland Ave.

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open May 5 through Nov. 17

Low-Line Market (L)

3400 N. Southport Ave.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open June 2 through Sept. 29

The Farmer at the Green

434 W. Van Bruen St.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open June 2 through Sept. 29

SOAR Farmers Market

220 E. Chicago Ave.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open June 2 through Oct. 27

Wednesdays

Andersonville Farmers Market (L)

1500 W. Winona Ave.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open May 13 through Oct. 21

Green City Market – Lincoln Park (L)

1817 N. Clark St.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open May 6 through Oct. 28

Pullman Farmers Market (L)

11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open July 8 through Oct. 28

This is an independently run community partner market

Ravenswood Community Farmers Market

4900 N. Damen Ave.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open May 14 through Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market (L)

1257-1320 W. Sunnyside Ave. (Sunnyside Mall)

2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open May 6 through Nov. 4

Thursdays

Austin Town Hall Farmers Market (L)

5610 W. Lake St.

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open June 11 through Oct. 29

This is an independently run community partner market

Daley Plaza Farmers Market (L)

50 W. Washington St.

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open May 21 through Oct. 22

Farm on Ogden's Summer Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open on June 11 and 25, July 9 and 23, and Aug. 13 and 27

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

2301 W. Leland Ave.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open May 7 through Oct. 29

Saturdays

61st St. Farmers Market (L)

1400 E. 61st St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open May 16 through Oct. 31

CYDI Farmers Market (L)

7655 S. Halsted St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open May 9 through Oct. 31

Division Street Farmers Market (L)

100 W. Division St.

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Open May 16 through Oct. 24 (Closed July 4)

Eckhart Park Farmers Market (L)

1330 W. Chicago Ave.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open May 16 through Sept. 19

Green City Market – Lincoln Park (L)

1817 N. Calrk St.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open April 4 through Nov. 21

Green City Market – West Loop (L)

900 W. Monroe St.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open May 2 through Nov. 21

Hegewisch Farmers Market (L)

13323 S. Green Bay Ave.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open June 13 through Oct. 17 (Closed Aug. 1)

Mercado de Colores (L)

2759 S. Harding Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 12 and 26, Oct. 10 and 24, Nov. 12 and 28 and Dec. 5

North Brand Farmers Market

6525 N. Hiawatha Ave.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open June 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19

Northcenter Farmers Market (L)

4100 N. Damen Ave.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open June 21 through Oct. 25 (Closed Aug. 1)

Plant Chicago Farmers Market (L)

4444 S. Marshfield Ave.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, and Nov. 11

South Loop Farmers Market: Printers Row

632 S. Dearborn St.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open May 16 through Oct. 31 (Closed on July 4 and Sept. 12)

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market

724 W. Armitage Ave.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open April 25 through Nov. 21

Sundays

Bronzeville Farmers Market (L)

4700 S. King Drive

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open June 7 through Sept. 27

This is an independently run community partner market

Glenwood Sunday Market (L)

6960 N. Glenwood Ave.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open June 7 through ct. 25 (Closed on June 28 and Aug. 16)

Jefferson Park Sunday Market (L)

4822 N. Long Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open on the second and fourth Sundays of the month: June 14 and 28, July 12 and 26, Aug. 9 and 23, Sept. 13 and 27, Oct. 11 and 25

Logan Square Farmers Market (L)

2400 N. Kedzie Blvd.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open May 10 through Oct. 25

North Park Community Market (L)

5555 N. Kimball Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18

UChicago Farmers Market

5828 S. University Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open May 10

Wicker Park Farmers Market (L)

1425 N. Damen Ave.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open May 3 through Oct. 25