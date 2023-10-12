A Chicago father pleads for help to get daughter, family out of Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago native is now pleading with United States officials to help get his daughter and her family to safety. They are trapped in Gaza with a war going on around them.

Emilee Rauschenberger was visiting her husband's family when the war broke out. Her dad says they've already moved three times after being warned by Israel to leave an area.

But he wants them out of Gaza altogether before ground troops go in.

"What we're asking is for the U.S. State Department to work with and pressure Israel to give us 24 to 36-hour humanitary opening of the border and let the foreign nationals and specifically Americans -- obviously my daughter and kids and my son-in-law -- out," said John Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger says his duaghter and her family are now in the southern part of Gaza near Egypt.