Chicago family, victims of carjacking last week, hit again for second car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Carjackers violently took a car last week from a now-traumatized family in Beverly, and it turns out they then came back for a second car on this week.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said two people of interest are being questioned in connection to the latest incident happened Tuesday.

It appears the garage opener and car keys stolen from last week's incident were used to unlock and steal the family's second car Tuesday morning.

Chicago Police were called this morning to the 9300 block of South Pleasant Avenue for a stolen car.

The vehicle was tracked by license plate readers and POD cameras near 97th Street and Merrill Avenue where miles to the east, where it was later recovered.

It's the second time in as many weeks that the same family, the Pettifords, were targeted by carjackers at their home in Beverly.

The terrifying surveillance video from last week shows at least two people armed with guns hitting Michele Pettiford, and sending her to the ground. The crew eventually stole her husband's car, but took the garage opener and keys to a different car in this altercation last week.

O'Shea said detectives believe they returned Tuesday morning, opened the garage, and stole the other car.

"These are savages who committed these crimes and I wouldn't be surprised if these offenders were repeat offenders so we are closing in," O'Shea said.

Alderman O'Shea is calling for those arrested in connection to these two carjackings to be charged federally.