Caught on video: Chicago family carjacked at gunpoint in their own driveway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Beverly family was carjacked at gunpoint outside their home in a brazen crime caught on surveillance video last week.

"I thought that I wasn't going to be here anymore," Michele Pettiford said of the moment she, her husband, and her 12-year-old daughter were carjacked at gunpoint.

She remained too distraught nearly one week later to watch video footage of the robbery.

"I lived it. I don't need to see it. … I think at this point it might do more harm than good," she said. "I know what they did. I know that they put guns at my husband. They rushed at me with guns."

She and her daughter had just pulled into their garage in the back of their Beverly home on Thursday night, when two men ran up the driveway and pushed Michele to the ground.

The carjacking was recorded on a Ring camera. Video footage shows Michele's husband, Jeff, walk out of their back door as the carjackers have a gun pointed at his wife.

Their daughter ran inside their house, shut the door, and called police as one of the criminals ran after her.

"She ran upstairs, used her phone, dialed 911. By the time we came back in, she was on the phone with 911, she handed it to me. So I knew right away how courageous she was," Jeff said.

The suspects became increasingly angry looking for the keys to Michele's car, as she repeatedly cried out "they're in my purse!"

Video shows Jeff trying to de-escalate the situation by telling the carjackers to take his car parked in the driveway with the keys inside. He even helped them start his car.

The two suspects eventually jumped into his car and drove off, leaving the terrified parents on the ground in their own backyard.

"I looked at how they treated my wife and daughter – a 12-year-old – and I know that they will hurt and kill people, and they're out there now doing the same thing," Jeff said.

After watching the video, retired Chicago Police Detective Eugene Roy said the family did the right thing: giving up their property, getting help on the way, and – above all – remaining calm in the face of terror.

"They already have a gun to your head. At that point, comply. Do your best to talk low, slow, and calm. Defuse the situation," he said.

The Pettifords want other families to be aware and prepared, believing this can happen anywhere.

"It happens in this beautiful small-knit community, where you feel safe. You never think it's going to happen here, and it did," Michele said.

"It's not just downtown. It's not just in certain neighborhoods. It doesn't discriminate on area anymore. It's everywhere, and so it can be you, and if we don't do something to change this, it doesn't get better, it continues to get worse," Jeff said.

The family said they're grateful for community support in the days after this traumatic event.

Police said they are continuing their investigation, but as of Wednesday afternoon no one was in custody.