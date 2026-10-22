Mail ballot drop-off, voter registration at Soldier Field for Thursday's Bears game

Football fans can drop off their mail-in ballots and register to vote at Soldier Field during the Chicago Bears game against the New England Patriots Thursday night.

The Bears and the Cook County Clerk's Office teamed up to have a secure mail ballot drop box available at Soldier Field.

Fans who have a completed mail ballot can drop them off in that drop box in the south courtyard, not far from the Hall of Fame display honoring late coach Mike Ditka.

The clerk's office will also have an information table at the United Club to help with voter registration and provide information about early voting, voting by mail and other ways to cast a ballot in the 2026 midterm election.

Early voting is currently under way at 56 locations in suburban Cook County, and all 50 Chicago wards along with the two permanent downtown super sites.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.