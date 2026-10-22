Chicago Bears will honor late coach Mike Ditka at Thursday Night Football game against New England Patriots

The Chicago Bears will honor late coach Mike Ditka at Thursday's home game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field.

All fans attending the game will get fake mustaches, and the first 10,000 will receive a knit headband inspired by Ditka's trademark sweater vest.

There will also be a Hall of Fame display in the south courtyard.

During the game, the Bears will wear a No. 89 patch, and there will be a stencil on the field for Ditka.

Ditka died on Oct. 9 at the age of 86. He played tight end for the Bears from 1961 to 1966, earning the nickname "Iron Mike," then returned as their head coach in 1982. He led the team to their one and only Super Bowl championship in the 1985-1986 season.

Kickoff for the game is at 7:15 p.m.