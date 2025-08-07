Chicago Ducky Derby 2025 splashes down in Chicago River Thursday afternoon

The annual Chicago Ducky Derby will hit the Chicago River Thursday afternoon.

More than 75,000 rubber ducks will race down the river for the event presented by Special Olympics Illinois and Jewel-Osco. Splashdown is at 1 p.m.at the Columbus Drive Bridge.

Before race time, the Derby Festival — featuring games, food trucks, photo opps, music and more — begins at 10 a.m. in Pioneer Court at 401 N. Michigan Avenue.

If you want to enter the race yourself, you can adopt a duck for $10, which also gives you a chance to win prizes.

You can adopt a ducky online at chicagoduckyderby.com or in person at Pioneer Court until 10 minutes before the race or while they're still available.

The derby raises funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. This year athlete Zach Coppel of Highland Park, Illinois, is the race's ambassador.