Teen shot in West Woodlawn drive-by speaks out from hospital bed, $5,000 reward offered

Sara Tenenbaum
Four days after being shot in a Chicago drive-by shooting in West Woodlawn, a teen is speaking out from his hospital bed.

Nehimiha Hill, 15, was walking to a gas station with his younger cousin in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Sunday night, with a plan to get snacks.

Hill said they saw a Black SUV drive up and then someone inside opened fire. He was shot three times in the arm and stomach.

"I saw the car window slowly go down and then a gun point at my cousin, and so I pushed my cousin out the way and I took the bullet for him," he said. "And we just start running."

Now community activists, including Ja'mal Green, are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They're also raising money to help the family move, because Hill said he's scared to go back to his neighborhood.

