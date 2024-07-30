Chicago documentary film project takes students touring city neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago kids are exploring the city's neighborhoods for the first time as part of a documentary film project that exposes kids from the South and West sides to different cultures.

"Their clothing is very different."

The students are exploring a world they've never seen before. They're from Austin, but this is their first time visiting Little Village.

"I can't wait to explore the neighborhood, Little Village, and try different foods," said 13-year-old Danny Pittard, a freshman at Legal Prep.

"I'm looking forward to learning how the other culture lives and the things that they do, not just about what we do," said 14-year-old Mika'Cire Lowery, excited to explore a new neighborhood.

CPS high school students with By The Hand Club for Kids toured the neighborhood.

Valonda Smith, Vice President of NXT, the organization's high school program, said this promotes cultural awareness and sensitivity while gaining hands-on instruction in documentary filmmaking.

"We never want them to be comfortable where they are, but constantly exploring different opportunities. It falls in line with the design and the mission of what we want to do as high school students," Smith said.

The students from Englewood, Atgeld Gardens, Austin, Cabrini-Green, and North Austin have come together to explore various neighborhoods in Chicago.

They've documented what they learned in places like Chinatown, Humboldt Park, Little Village, and Little Vietnam in Uptown.

"It's good to learn about different countries and learn about different cultures. What I got from it is how their art is. Because I'm a big fan of art, and I'm a big fan about music, and how different their music is," said 16-year-old Elijah Taylor.

"I'm learning where other people are coming from, their culture. So when we fight, we fight for different things. So I know what my culture fights for, but now I know what other cultures fight for," said 14-year-old Rikiyah Collins of Chicago Bulls College Prep.

The kids have been working on the documentary for the past six weeks. It airs on Wednesday, and they'll have a private screening at Columbia College's Film Row Cinema.