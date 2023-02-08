Watch CBS News
New Chicago program provides food deliveries to the disabled

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new Chicago city program is helping provide in-home food delivery to residents with disabilities.

It's all part of a collaboration between local food pantries and community produce suppliers. Delivery services then provide monthly shelf stables, perishables and fresh produce.

Right now, the program is focusing on the Austin neighborhood, making 500 deliveries so far. The goal is to eventually make up to 2,000 deliveries to 150 Austin residents over the next six months.

