Chicago declares Aug. 8 to be Patrick Kane Day

Former three-time Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup winner Patrick Kane was back in town Friday in time for the city to declare the day in his honor.

Ald. Brian Hopkins read a proclamation from him and the mayor declaring Aug. 8 to be Patrick Kane Day. They chose today specifically because it is 8/8, for the number 88 jersey the Blackhawks legend wears.

The current Red Wings star spent the day giving back to the community at the Blackhawks' old practice facility, Johnny's Ice House West.

Kane signed autographs and, through the help of Bauer, gave out equipment too.

He wasn't the only former Blackhawk back in town; Alex DeBrincat, his current teammate in Detroit, and his family was there. The entire Kane family was in attendance, too.

DeBrincat's son Archie and pal Patrick Kane III met up on the ice and, like any true hockey friendship, brawl broke out between the future hockey stars. Archie and Patrick showed their dads how to drop the mitts.