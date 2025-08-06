Chicago Cubs are hosting their first Oktoberfest at Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field will host Oktoberfest for first time

Wrigley Field will host Oktoberfest for first time

Wrigley Field will host Oktoberfest for first time

Get ready to raise a stein in Wrigleyville: the Chicago Cubs are bringing Oktoberfest to the North Side this year.

For the first time ever, the team is hosting a three-day "Oktoberfest with the Cubs."

The event will take over the Toyota Camry lot just outside of the Friendly Confines the weekend of Sept. 19. There will not be access to inside Wrigley Field during the event.

The popular Bavarian festival is open to all ages, and will feature rides, authentic food, beer tents and music.

General admission tickets are $15, and a VIP experience which includes a reserved area with seating, dedicated restrooms, a free beer and branded stein and ride tickets is available for $75.

Tickets go on sale Friday through the team's website.