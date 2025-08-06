Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Cubs are hosting their first Oktoberfest at Wrigley Field

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Wrigley Field will host Oktoberfest for first time
Wrigley Field will host Oktoberfest for first time 00:30

Get ready to raise a stein in Wrigleyville: the Chicago Cubs are bringing Oktoberfest to the North Side this year.

For the first time ever, the team is hosting a three-day "Oktoberfest with the Cubs."

The event will take over the Toyota Camry lot just outside of the Friendly Confines the weekend of Sept. 19. There will not be access to inside Wrigley Field during the event.

The popular Bavarian festival is open to all ages, and will feature rides, authentic food, beer tents and music.  

General admission tickets are $15, and a VIP experience which includes a reserved area with seating, dedicated restrooms, a free beer and branded stein and ride tickets is available for $75.

Tickets go on sale Friday through the team's website

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue