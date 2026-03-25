Chicago Cubs set roster for season ahead of Opening Day at Wrigley Field against Washington Nationals Thursday

The Chicago Cubs have released their 26-man roster for this season as they prepare for Opening Day at Wrigley Field against the Washington Nationals Thursday.

The roster includes left-handed pitchers Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Hoby Milner and Caleb Thielbar, and right-handed pitchers Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, Hunter Harvey, Cade Horton, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia, Colin Rea, Jameson Taillon and Jacob Webb.

This year's catchers will be Miguel Amaya, Moises Ballesteros and Carson Kelly. Infielders are Alex Bregman, Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, Dansby Swanson and Scott Kingery, and the outfield will be held down by Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Conforto, Dylan Carlson and Ian Happ.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Crow-Armstrong has agreed to a $115 million six-year contract with the Cubs. He had previously agreed to a one-year contract for 2026 calling for $894,000 while in the major leagues and $385,500 while in the minors.

His new agreement includes a $5 million signing bonus payable by May 15 and salaries of $10 million each in 2027, '28 and '29, $20 million in 2030 and $30 million apiece in 2031 and '32, the AP reports.

The Cubs face the Nationals in the Friendly Confines at 1:20 p.m. CT Thursday. Some single tickets in the bleachers were still available through MLB.com as of 12:30 p.m.. And if you're going, there's new snacks for fans this year, including hot dogs in bao buns, tostadas and more options for gluten-free dining at Clark Street Grill.