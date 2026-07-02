Chicago Cubs superfan known as "The Pink Hat Guy" dies at 81

Chicago Cubs superfan known as "The Pink Hat Guy" has died, according to family members.

Anixter died on June 30 at age 81.

Jim Anixter spoke with CBS News Chicago back in 2015 about his commitment to the Cubs. He was a loyal season ticket holder since 1967, with seats located front row right behind home plate.

Shalom Memorial

He told CBS News Chicago he spent so many days Wrigley Field that in the '90s, his wife started wondering if that was where he really was.

Anixter came up with a plan to prove it on TV.

"I wore a green shirt and a pink hat just so she could see him in the first row," Anixter said. "Yes, I'm really at the ballpark. Yes, I'm very loyal.

Since then, Anixter has become known worldwide as "The Pink Hat Guy."

Anixter's family wrote the following in a published obituary:

"To millions of baseball fans, however, Jim was simply "The Pink Hat Guy." His unmistakable bright pink baseball cap became one of the most recognizable sights at Cubs games and a beloved symbol of Wrigley Field. The tradition began as a playful promise to his wife that she could always spot him on television, know he was exactly where he said he would be, and not "fooling around." After the 1990 All-Star Game, the pink hat became a permanent part of Jim's identity. Through decades of unforgettable Cubs moments, he became as much a fixture at Wrigley Field as the ivy on its walls. To generations of fans, "The Pink Hat Guy" wasn't just a nickname; it was Jim. He will forever be remembered as a cherished part of Chicago Cubs history."

A funeral for Anixter is planned for Friday in Glencoe, Illinois.