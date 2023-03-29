Chicago Cubs players deal with 'butterflies' on Opening Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs were finally back at Wrigley Field getting in one last workout before Game One of 162 on Thursday.

The Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers to start the season. Opening Day always has a little extra pageantry, but it's not just a special day for the fans who believe this is the year.

The players get all the feels too and the Cubs are no exception.

"It's OK if you have butterflies as long as you get them to fly in formation," said new Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. "That's kind of my motto tomorrow. But I'm really just gonna soak it all in and … this is our day. To enjoy every Opening Day. They're so special. You can't take them for granted. You never know how much longer you have in this game and it's truly a blessing to be a part of something like this."

Outfielder Ian Happ added, "Opening Day is a little bit more. You go to the line. You do a little bit more. Everything starts a little bit earlier. You're kind of getting back into your routine again. Just being able to be here with the crowd and having that feeling is like the most exciting part of being back."