Chicago Cubs giving away free tickets for 2024 season throughout the city Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs are giving out free tickets for the 2024 season on Thursday.

The Cubs are giving out 2,024 tickets but you don't have to head to Clark and Addison.

Those who are looking to get their hands on a pair of tickets will have to look for a giant Cubs "C" displayed at different locations throughout Chicago.

Hints are provided on the Cubs' official social media accounts.

The giveaway lasts until 1 p.m. Thursday. 

Single-game Cubs tickets go on sale Friday.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 9:34 AM CST

