'More inside options': Chicago counselor raising money for coloring, puzzle books for kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Recent gun violence forced a CPD elementary school on the West Side to cancel recess and after school activities.

With the holiday break approaching, the school is trying something different this year in an effort to keep kids safe while they are away from the school.

A school counselor is so concerned about the safety of the students this holiday season that she came up with an idea to possibly keep her students occupied during the break and out of harms way.

"The violence is real for them. We are an elementary school, and even for them, our babies hearing and experience gun violence."

At Hefferan Elementary School in West Garfield Park, student safety has taken on a whole new meaning for administrators like Marcus Brady.

"Our student that was shot was literally at the store getting a snack. He was being a kid, right?"

Earlier this month, an eighth grade student was shot while getting a snack at a convenience store down the street from the school. A 14-year old boy was shot on the playground at Hefferan Elementary School in the fall and just last week, a man was shot and killed outside the school.

"Due to the violence, we have had to cancel our after school programs. Before that, we had to cancel outdoor recess due to the violence," Brady said.

Enter School counselor Sasha Hamilton-Cotter, who felt compelled to do something, anything, to try and keep students safe over the upcoming holiday break

"I would love to know that they are going safe. And they are all going to be back in the new year. But we just take it everyday and grateful that they make it her," said Hamilton-Cotter.

So Hamilton-Cotter created an online fundraiser-collecting more than $2,000 to send the kids home with indoor activities. Like coloring books, puzzles and games.

"If they get too bored, if they've played enough video games, watched enough tv, they may want to go outside. It's not safe. It's not a given. So we wanted to give them more inside options."

Which is why the school is hoping this small gesture could have a life changing impact.

"Lives are literally changed. Lives are literally saved by a coloring book," Brady said.

The Hefferan student that was shot has returned to school. Leaders with the school hope to provide more indoor activities for students to do at home throughout the year and as summer approaches.

There's a GoFundMe link for donations to help students with indoor activities.