Chicago, it's time for a cool change
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After sunny skies and gusty, warm southwest winds for Friday.
A wind pattern changes for the weekend. Northwest flow takes over ushering in a cooler air mass for Saturday and Sunday.
A weak system will pass to the south Friday night with clearing skies for Saturday.
Even with the cooler changes, our weekend will feature above-average (34 degrees) temperatures.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 33.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42.
SUNDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 40.
