Chicago, it's time for a cool change

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Boston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After sunny skies and gusty, warm southwest winds for Friday.

A wind pattern changes for the weekend. Northwest flow takes over ushering in a cooler air mass for Saturday and Sunday.

A weak system will pass to the south Friday night with clearing skies for Saturday. 

Even with the cooler changes, our weekend will feature above-average (34 degrees) temperatures.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 33.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42.

SUNDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 40.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on February 9, 2024 / 1:27 PM CST

