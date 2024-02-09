Chicago, it's time for a cool change

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After sunny skies and gusty, warm southwest winds for Friday.

A wind pattern changes for the weekend. Northwest flow takes over ushering in a cooler air mass for Saturday and Sunday.

A weak system will pass to the south Friday night with clearing skies for Saturday.

Even with the cooler changes, our weekend will feature above-average (34 degrees) temperatures.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 33.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42.

SUNDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 40.

