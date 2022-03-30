Chicago considers making bid for 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is considering issuing a bid for the Democratic National Convention in 2024, a strategist said Wednesday.

Tarrah Cooper Wright, Communications Strategist and Chief Executive Officer of Rise Strategy Group, who is supporting the potential bid, released the following statement:

"As the DNC begins planning for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Chicago is considering a bid to be host city. From previous Democratic Conventions to the NATO Summit and annual large-scale events like the Air & Water Show, Chicago has a track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, and has the leadership required to make a convention a success. Our city and state—a vibrant and diverse metropolis, thriving suburbs and strong rural communities—offer proof that our party's policies deliver for American families, and a convention would provide a boost to the local economy. Given the potential for Chicago to be an ideal host, we have agreed to explore this possibility and will make a decision in the near future."

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996. President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore were renominated at the convention, which was held at the United center.

That in turn was the first Democratic National Convention held in Chicago since the infamous and epoch-defining convention in 1968. Unrest broke out amid protests in Grant Park in what attorney Dan Walker called a police riot, but still, eight activists went on trial on accusations of inciting a riot.

Tension also boiled over on the convention floor at the International Amphitheatre, which stood until 1999 at 4220 S. Halsted St. CBS News correspondent Dan Rather was roughed up by security guards at the convention, while Mayor Daley Sr. told CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite that police officers were being attacked in the streets.

Hubert Humphrey was nominated for president and Edmund Muskie for vice president at the 1968 convention.

Chicago also hosted the Republican National Convention in 1960, the Democratic National Convention in 1956, and both the Democratic and Republican conventions in 1952 and 1944 – among other conventions going back to the 1860 Republican National Convention at which Abraham Lincoln was nominated.