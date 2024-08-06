Chicago college freshmen get back to school sendoff with supplies and more

Future college students get scholastic send off with supplies and more

CHICAGO (CBS) — Having the right school supplies might be a small part of the college experience, but for hundreds of Chicago students, their college send-off came with a big surprise announcement, bringing them one step closer to that event.

Hundreds of Chicago's college-bound freshmen headed into Guaranteed Rate Field ahead of their first day of school, which is not unlike opening day in that it is filled with nerves and excitement.

"I'm OK even though I'm very nervous," said Illinois State incoming freshman Nykhia Jones.

"I'm excited. I'm a little nervous because nursing is a hard field, so once I get over my shyness, I'm really excited to meet more people," said Taniah Hughes, studying nursing.

"Kind of nervous, but I'm really excited too," said University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign incoming freshman Tatiana Belcastro.

They're participating in the annual Take Flight Trunk Party, hosted by Chicago Housing Authority's nonprofit partner Springboard to Success. Students are celebrating as they scatter to nearly 60 colleges across the country.

After 14 years, it was CHA's largest sendoff yet, with more than 200 freshmen.

"I'm going to Illinois State, and I'm studying nursing, and I'm minoring in business," Jones said.

They're here to collect some of the basics ahead of move-in day. Towels, bedding...

"College dorm stuff to help us out with our campus life and moving," said a Tuskegee University freshman, Erica Smith.

But there was one announcement that excited them most: A free new laptop from AT&T Illinois.

"Yeah, I did not know that a new computer was coming. I was just gonna order mine," said SIU Carbondale incoming freshman Anaiya Randall.

Organizers said this is a way to show the students they're here for them, even as they head away for their next steps.

"I'm excited. New beginnings," said Randall.