Chicago collects $440K from "rogue" bus companies that brought migrants from Texas

The Chicago Law Department said it has collected $440,000 from bus companies that brought thousands of migrants from the southern border to Chicago, violating city laws, according to a report from Block Club Chicago.

Starting in August 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending migrants who crossed the borer into Texas to Chicago and other Democrat-run cities to protest President Biden's immigration policies.

Chicago city laws required the bus companies to give the city advance notice of drop-offs, and to take the migrants to specified drop-off locations. Often, the bus companies violated those laws and dropped migrants off in unauthorized areas, including the suburbs.

The city said it filed nearly 1000 complaints against about 27 bus companies; 52 of the complaints were settled and 43 ended with default judgements.

The city said the $440,000 they collected will be given to the United Way, which works to help nonprofits in the greater Chicago area get funding, resources and expertise to tackle systemic issued and improve communities.