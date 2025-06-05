Watch CBS News
Chicago Cocktail Classic is a chance to sample drinks from world class bars

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
The Chicago Cocktail Classic allows you to sample drink menus from more than two dozen world class bars at three bars here in the city.

The tastings will be held at neighboring bars Three Dots and a Dash, Gus' Sip and Dip and Salon 61 in River North.

The event is held Sunday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $89, and include 10 sample sized cocktails.

Gus' Sip and Dip bar manager Scott Kitsmiller, Three Dots and a Dash bar manager Tyler MacLellen, and beverage director of both bars, Kevin Beary, joined CBS News Chicago to talk about what inspired them to create this event, what guests can expect, which bars are featured and how they were chosen, and, of course, about cocktails. 

