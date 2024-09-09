Chicago City Council to host hearing on missing and murdered women of color

CHICAGO (CBS) — The ongoing crisis of missing and murdered women and girls of color in Chicago will be the focus of a Chicago City Council Committee.

As part of this testimony, organizations will ask the city for more resources for investigations and support for families on Monday morning. The City Council Committee on Public Safety will address the ongoing issue starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Kenwood- Oakland community organization and GoodKids MadCity Englewood are just a few of many organizations that are co- sponsoring this hearing.

Organizers want to build on years of community advocacy and recent progress at the state and local levels to address the issue of missing and murdered women and girls in Chicago, specifically Black and Brown women.

For seven years now, groups have held the "We Walk for Her March" this year in Bronzeville.

These organizations are now calling for creating an "ebony alert" that would notify residents when young Black women and children go missing.