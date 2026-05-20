Chicago City Council to consider police settlements, parking meter sale, public safety at Wednesday meeting

The full Chicago City Council will take up a number of issues including police misconduct settlements, a potential parking meter sale and public safety concerns at their meeting today.

There are two Chicago police misconduct settlements to be discussing, which total more than $16 million.

The first is a $3.5 million settlement with the family of Jose Almanza-Martinez, who was killed by a driver being chased by police in Little Village in 2020. Almanza-Martine was walking on 26th and Pulaski when he was struck by the car.

Lawyers said the chase violated police protocol because the vehicle wasn't stolen and the driver only committed a minor traffic violation.

The second settlement under consideration is for $13 million for the wrongful conviction of Arnold Day.

Day's lawyers say CPD officers beat him into a false confession for murder and armed robbery in 1991. He spent 26 years in prison before a judge vacated his sentence and dismissed the charges in 2018. In 2019 he was granted a certificate of innocence.

The council will also discuss the potential sale of the city's parking meters to New York-based Stonepeak Partners.

Stonepeak Partners have agreed to buy the meters from the company that purchased them in the infamous 75-year deal brokered by Mayor Richard M. Daley in 2008. That deal has been widely panned since it was signed.

In January, Mayor Brandon Johnson opted not to try to buy the parking meters back from Chicago Parking Meters LLC after determining the cost was too high. He said it likely would have cost the city at least twice as much as the original $1.15 billion price tag.

The mayor's office has not disclosed the terms of the sale to Stonepeak Partners, but the city council must approve the sale, giving alders leverage to try to negotiate better terms for taxpayers.

The earliest likely vote on the parking meters would be in June.

And 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares will bring her concerns about criminal warrants, protection orders and electronic monitoring to the council Wednesday. She is calling for a hearing to discuss the impact the court system has on public safety, citing four recent line of duty deaths and saying the suspects in those cases had warrants out for their arrests.