Chicago City Council starts budget hearings at City Hall

The Chicago City Council begins their hearings on Mayor Brandon Johnson's 2026 budget proposal Tuesday.

The Committee on Budget and Government Operations will meet for the first time in the morning to pick over the proposal.

Mayor Johnson's plan doesn't raise property taxes, but it does hit businesses with a new monthly fee which the mayor calls the "community safety surcharge." The fee is $21 per month per employee, a tax for business with more than 100 employee would need to pay. The mayor said approximately 97% of local businesses fitting that profile would be exempted from the tax, and it would apply only to 3% of the largest corporations.

The $100 million it would raise would be used for violence prevention, youth jobs, mental and behavioral health services and more. It's likely to be a hot topic of discussion at council.

Other revenue generators under consideration include a new $2 per unit cannabinoid hemp tax and a new social media amusement tax which would be levied on large tech companies.

The mayor has also proposed tripling the yacht tax rate for people mooring boats in Chicago's harbors along Lake Michigan and an increase on vacant building fees.

Some of the money raised through these taxes will be used to expand mental health services.

Civic Federation president Joe Ferguson said the mayor's budget leans heavily on progressive values but calls the plan "fiscally unsound."

Johnson pushed back on that analysis at CBS News Chicago Monday, saying the budget lets the city pay into its pension obligations without placing the burden on working people or necessitating layoffs.

"We're gonna challenged the ultra-rich and our large corporations to pay their fair share in taxes," he said.

Johnson said his budget closes a fiscal gap over $1 billion the city is facing without raising property taxes.

The public is invited to weigh in on the proposal at City Hall. Tuesday's 10 a.m. budget discussion is one of 11 scheduled meeting between now and mid-November.

The budget must be approved by the full Chicago City Council.