Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down in Morton Grove Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down and shipped to the city by friday.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a first look at the tree that will soon be lighting up Millennium Park in just a couple of weeks.

, this year's tree is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Village of Morton Grove.

Crews will begin arriving shortly to prepare the tree to be removed and by about 10:30 this morning, it will be on its way out of the neighborhood.

The tree is expected to arrive in Millennium Park on Monday, and the official tree-lighting ceremony on November 18.

Later Friday morning, Kostek will chat with the matriarch of the family who donated the tree, Vesna Glisovic.