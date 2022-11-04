Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down in Morton Grove Friday

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down in Morton Grove Friday
Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down in Morton Grove Friday 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down and shipped to the city by friday.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a first look at the tree that will soon be lighting up Millennium Park in just a couple of weeks.

, this year's tree is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Village of Morton Grove.

Crews will begin arriving shortly to prepare the tree to be removed and by about 10:30 this morning, it will be on its way out of the neighborhood.

The tree is expected to arrive in Millennium Park on Monday, and the official tree-lighting ceremony on November 18.

Later Friday morning, Kostek will chat with the matriarch of the family who donated the tree, Vesna Glisovic.

Jackie Kostek
jackiekostek.jpg

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

First published on November 4, 2022 / 6:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.