Chicago chapter of Friends of the Children gets $1.4 million from MacKenzie Scott
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago charity focused on improving the lives of young people gets a huge donation.
Friends of the Children works to bring together at-risk children and long-term mentors. The national organization is now getting $44 million from MacKenzie Scott.
Out of that amount, $1.4 million will go to the Chicago branch. Back in 2019, Scott pledged to give away most of her wealth. She's already donated more than $12 billion to hundreds of non-profits.
