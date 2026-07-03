Chicago police looking for burglars who hit 4 Bridgeport businesses overnight, including Stussy's Diner

Chicago police are looking for three men who targeted four businesses in Bridgeport and Bronzeville overnight, on the hunt for ATMs and cash registers.

Chicago police said between 1:53 a.m. and 3:52 a.m., a group broke into businesses in the 200 block of E. 43rd Street, the 3700 block of S. Union Avenue, the 3500 block of S. Halsted Street and the 3100 block of S. Morgan St. They used objects to break the glass front doors, then went in and stole cash registers and an ATM.

One of the businesses hit is Stussy's Diner, co-owned by Dahlia Beckett.

"I had an alert come to my phone from our security system saying that someone was at the front door," she said. "My heart sunk to my stomach. I didn't know what to think."

Burglars shattered her doors, left a huge mess and took money from the register.

"Maybe like $150," she said. "So what, they took nothing compared to the damages that we have to pay now."

The loss compounds the loss of their head chef, Chef Wavy, a few weeks ago. He was one of two victims killed in a mass shooting in Back of the Yards which remains unsolved.

"This is really little compared to that for us," Beckett said. It definitely lit a fire in me to keep, it's making me go harder to be honest. As far as pushing what he helped me create, that's my partner, you know? So this is… the show doesn't stop."

Chicago police are still looking for the people responsible for the break-ins.

The staff at Stussy's said the crime has only strengthened their resolve to be there for the community. Their two-year anniversary is coming up in August.