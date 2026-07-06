Chicago boy is on a mission to clean up parks across the city

A Chicago sixth grader plans to beautify parks across the city, one at a time.

On Sunday, Zac Favors, 11, brought Zac's BIG Cleanup to Beverly Park, along Maplewood Avenue between 101st and 103rd streets.

Zac said his goal is to encourage others to take pride in their neighborhoods and recognize that even small actions can make a big difference.

"I wanted to do this because I'm concerned about the Earth and animals and their safety," Zac said. "I want to achieve making the park cleaner than it was before."

Zac attends The Francis Xavier Warde School in Chicago's West Loop. The Beverly Park cleanup event was his second; the first, held last year, was at Crescent Park, also in the Beverly neighborhood.

Zac hopes to get others to take pride in their neighborhoods and recognize the power of small actions.