Chicago Board of Ethics to discuss Lightfoot campaign emails

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Board of Ethics will look into the email scandal surrounding Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election bid.

Lightfoot has since acknowledged that the email her campaign sent out was, "clearly a mistake." But, the Chicago Board of Ethics plans to discuss the matter at 3 p.m.

The email behind Monday's ethics probe was sent to Chicago Public School teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for Lightfoot's campaign in exchange for class credit.

And it wasn't just CPS teachers.

Officials with City Colleges of Chicago confirmed some of its staff received a similar email from the Lightfoot campaign in August, also seeking student volunteers.

Lightfoot said a young staffer was responsible for the controversial recruitment effort and that there was no nefarious intent.