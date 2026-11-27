Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals in the first period, Spencer Knight made 30 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks held off the New York Rangers 2-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Mika Zibanejad connected on the power play for the Rangers, who lost their third straight despite outshooting Chicago 31-10 overall and 13-1 in the third period. J.T. Miller set up the score for his 500th career assist.

Mangiapane's goals were his first this season in 13 games; he missed eight contests in October with a lower-body injury. Oliver Moore assisted on both, and Dylan Garand stopped eight shots.

The Blackhawks scored on the power play for the eighth straight game, going 2 for 2 with the advantage against the Rangers, who entered with the NHL's best penalty-killing percentage. During their power-play streak, the Blackhawks are 13 for 22 with the advantage.

Before the game, the Blackhawks placed Patrick Kane on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. They also skated without center Connor Bedard, out for about four months after undergoing right shoulder surgery Monday, and defenseman Bowen Byram who's working back from an upper-body injury.

The Blackhawks took took a 2-1 lead in a testy first period, despite being outshot 10-3. Mangiapane kneeled into a one-timer from the right circle 4:23 in, converting Moore's feed and beating Garand on the stick side.

Zibanejad tied it with a power-play goal from the slot with 2:19 left in the period, taking Miller's pass from the right side of the net.

A wide-open Mangiapane restored Chicago's lead on another one-timer from the right circle with 53 seconds left in the frame,

Up next

Rangers: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: Host Minnesota on Sunday.