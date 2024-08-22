Chicago Bears WR Tyler Scott talks college graduation, finding role on talented offense

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As most of the Chicago Bears starters were to sit for the team's preseason finale on Thursday, players like second-year receiver Tyler Scott will likely see some game time.

CBS News Chicago's Matt Zahn caught up with Scott, who went on a recent paper chase, that had nothing to do with money.

Zahn: "Tyler, recently got your degree from the University of Cincinnati. You actually drove there from Canton after the Hall of Fame Game. Why was that so important to you, and what was that experience like?"

Scott: "Yeah, I mean, there's a couple different reasons. First and foremost, I got drafted, obviously a year ago and the same day I got drafted was the same day my wife actually graduated from the University of Cincinnati. So I was able to experience that with her, dropped her off, watched her walk the stage and then got back home, got the call from Chicago and you know it was a great day.

"A year later, I think I finished. When I came out I had like 36 credits left and I'm like 'Man, I think I can knock it out.' Not for just myself but also I think long term for my kids. You know I feel like it just sets a standard in the household. Mom got her degree and then dad getting his degree. He was playing in the NFL. Just being able to have the chance to live out my dream, but also finish school. Growing up, my parents always taught me once you start something, you always finish and so that's just something that I wanted to get done for not just me but just for a multitude of reasons."

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (10) catches a pass from quarterback Caleb Williams (18) as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) looks on during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Erin Hooley / AP

Zahn: "How nice was it for the Bears to give you that chance to go separately [to your graduation] and not come back with the team?"

Scott: "Yeah no it was cool. It as cool. I told Coach [Eberflus] and actually [General Manager] Ryan Poles happened to be sitting right there next to him when I was asking for the OK to go. I was like 'It kinda works out because we're gonna be in Ohio playing in Canton' and I'm like 'Graudation's the following day. We have an off day, so could I stay?' and he's like, 'Oh, of course.'"

Zahn: "How's this camp going for you in your second year. You're still trying to develop as a player as we now have a crowded receiver room. Are you trying to find your way on the roster as well?"

Scott: "Yeah I think it's going good. For me, it's just trying to find a role, you know, fitting in. We have a lot of different players. It's a stacked room but a lot of different players, if that makes sense, as far as the skillsets. And so I think that's good. I think the front office did a great job of just building the room as far as just age. You look at the oldest guy in the room to the youngest guy in the room to a rookie, and guys all in between. I think it's just a great compliment of our room and the guys that we have. For me, I think [it's about] making the plays that come my way when I get the opportunity to make them, and even showing up in different ways where you may not necessarily be catching the ball all the time because as a receiver, you play a pretty dependent position. But how can you show up in different ways? So I'm just trying to do those things as well, whether that's special teams, blocking, all those different things and always just being assignment sharp, making sure that I can leave the day, in the practice, game, with no missed assignments, and so I've taken a lot of pride in that so far."

Zahn: "What's it like having veterans in that room like Keenan Allen, DJ Moore to be able to pick their brains?"

Scott: "Oh, for sure. It's been huge. You get to see how they operate, how they think. You get to take a little bit of who they are because they're two different people on the field and off the field. So you get to take a little bit of each person, even the other guys around there. You have other vets like DeAndre Carter, Dante Pettis, you have Collin Johnson, guys that have been around different teams and just seeing a lot of different things. Just to be able to pick everyone's brains in there, everyone learns off of each other."