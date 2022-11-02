Chicago Bears welcome receiver Chase Claypool to help spark offense

CHICAGO (CBS) – Post-trade deadline, it might feel like the Bears have punted on the season.

In reality, they're in a cluster of 3-5 teams just one game out of a wildcard spot, with more than half a season to play.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had a look at a key addition who could help fuel a surge.

The Bears' new, big wide receiver Chase Claypool, sporting No. 10, arrived in time to get on the practice field with his new teammates.

Claypool said he didn't' want out of Pittsburgh, but he's grateful for this opportunity after a somewhat disappointing first half of his third season.

"I'm a playmaker and I'm excited to make plays," he said. "I feel like I didn't have the full opportunity to show what I can do this year, but I think I've been able to show that in the past."

Quarterback Justin Fields said, "It's not high school football where you get a big receiver and can look off the safety and throw it one-on-one down the field. So you're still have to go through reads, go through your progressions. We'll work his way into the offense slowly and try to get the ball in his hands."

One the defensive side, it's time to regroup after a well-liked team captain was traded away for the second straight week, with Roquan smith following Robert Quinn out the door.

"I know it's sad. I know we're feeling it right now, but now's the time to rally around each other," said safety Eddie Jackson. "Now's the time to be grown men. Control what we can control. That's how we react to the situation. I feel like we got the guys in the locker room that can do that."

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said his reaction when he heard the news about Smith was "WTF?" But he said it's easy for him to focus on the task at hand on Sunday with the Dolphins and their dynamic receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylon Waddle coming to town.

On Sunday, you can catch the Bears playing the Dolphins on CBS 2. Kickoff is set for noon.