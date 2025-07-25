Chicago Bears open training camp gives fans glimpse of new systems

The Chicago Bears held their first open training camp practice, giving fans a glimpse of the new systems being installed.

While it's common for defenses to have an edge early on, Dennis Allen's unit has caught the attention of the offensive playmakers.

"Not one thing looks the same on that defense," Allen said.

Offensive lineman Braxton Jones had a scheduled day off Friday as he continues to recover from ankle surgery. Ozzy Trapito moved into the start spot moved into the starting spot as he competes for the starting left tackle job. Veteran Joe Thuney likes what he's seen from the rookie so far.

"He's been doing a great job getting into playbook learning language," he said. "Little details, plays, combination on runs, sees blitzes, does great job, listens a lot. He's been great."

The third day of camp included a few more bumps for Caleb Williams, including back-to-back interceptions, but offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said the quarterback's pre-snap process and ability to get in and out of the huddle has improved. It's going to be a process.